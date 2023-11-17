WHO CONTROLS DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS? (DEWS)

https://danhappel.com/dew-directed-energy-weapons/ ~ STAR WARS TECHNOLOGY - is it our greatest threat? Lazer weapons are so advanced that nothing on earth is safe should these weapons be turned against us...

Are DEWs now being used as a political weapon to advance the Agenda 21/2030 climate change narrative and force people to abandon rural settings?

These are questions that must be considered when looking at the bigger picture and connecting the dots back to: problem, reaction, solution Hegelian thinking that seems to follow current events like a slime trail.

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a weapon system that damages its target with highly focused energy without a solid projectile including: lasers, microwaves, particle beams, plasma and sound beams.

Potential applications of this technology include weapons that target buildings, missiles, personnel, vehicles, electronics or optical devices.

Until recently there was little concern over DEWs being used against civilian targets. However, recent wildfire events in Northern California and the Maui Conflagration have left tell-tale signs of the use of directed energy weapons.

Although seldom acknowledged, 4 and 5G technology developed by the U.S. Military was originally intended as a weapon for crowd control, while electromagnetic weapons systems using microwave technology capable of frying the human brain have been fully functional for more than 50 years.

CONNECTING THE DOTS with Dan Happel

Guest: Barrie Trower ~ Humanity At The Brink ~ He trained at the Governments Microwave Warfare establishment in 60's and worked with the Royal Navy underwater bomb disposal unit, which used microwaves to neutralize explosive weapons systems. In the 70's Trower helped de-brief Russian spies trained in microwave warfare. His first degree is in Physics (specializing in microwaves), with a second research degree and a teaching diploma in human physiology. Dr. Trower taught advanced physics and mathematics at South Dartmoor College.

Guest: Celeste Solum – is an author, and former FEMA employee and whistleblower. Celeste has studied Synthetic Biology in great detail understands the plans for global technocracy, the end to national sovereignty and the Invisible Army that you can't see, that is part of this plan to control humanity.