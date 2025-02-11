Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 11, 2025 – Global GOLD RUSH now under way as Trump prepares for inevitable DEBT RESET

- Senator Collins' Support for RFK Jr and Valentine's Day Sale (0:00)

- Gold Markets and Dollar Collapse (2:16)

- Tom Homan's Address on FBI Leaks and Left-Wing Judges (5:07)

- Trump's Financial War and Gold Repatriation (9:12)

- Music Video Release and Upcoming Documentary (32:09)

- Interview with Hi Cap on Border Security (32:29)

- Left-Wing Pastor's Call for Violence (38:13)

- Interview with Matt Bracken on Impending Collapse (44:07)

- Steve Quayle's Warning on Engineered Famine (50:32)

- Introduction to Zano Project (58:41)

- Privacy-Focused AI and Confidential Assets (1:23:01)

- Vision of a Private Amazon (1:24:50)

- Features of Zano Blockchain (1:27:33)

- Practical Applications and Future Plans (1:30:13)

- Introduction to Privacy-Centric Protocols (1:36:09)

- Challenges and Opportunities in Privacy (1:36:43)

- Legal and Practical Privacy Solutions (1:40:23)

- Practical Privacy Products and Tools (1:47:21)

- Closing Remarks and Future Plans (1:49:27)





