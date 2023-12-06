BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Frequency of Sound interview with Dr Alphonso Monzo and Tammy Sorenson
314 views • 12/06/2023

Healing Through Sound Therapy with Dr. Alphonso Monzo III, ND and Tammy Sorenson Certified Healing and Sound Therapist. I am looking forward to hearing what our experts have to say about this. After the live presentation we will take some questions.

Video concerning Cymatics:

https://youtu.be/Q3oItpVa9fs?si=0wiFME-VCLc2LyUd

Video from Tammy:

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2nMs73TjmE

Dr. Monzo - www.well-beingbydesign.com

Tammy Sorenson - www.tammysorenson.com , www.soundexpressions.net



If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez


Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup


Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...


HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe


To reach Chelle: [email protected]


Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources:

Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...


Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...


ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...


Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...


DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...


Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/r...


Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book ebook and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...


Heart of the Tribe

Keywords
healthenergyfrequencymusicfrequenciessoundenergy healingwellnessenergetic bodyaleph tavalphonso monzowell being by designdr alphonso monzo iiialternative health carelaying on handsdr alphonso monzotammy sorenson
