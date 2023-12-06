The Frequency of Sound interview with Dr Alphonso Monzo and Tammy Sorenson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Healing Through Sound Therapy with Dr. Alphonso Monzo III, ND and Tammy Sorenson Certified Healing and Sound Therapist. I am looking forward to hearing what our experts have to say about this. After the live presentation we will take some questions.
Video concerning Cymatics:
https://youtu.be/Q3oItpVa9fs?si=0wiFME-VCLc2LyUd
Video from Tammy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2nMs73TjmE
Dr. Monzo - www.well-beingbydesign.com
Tammy Sorenson - www.tammysorenson.com , www.soundexpressions.net
