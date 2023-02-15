Massive train Derailment 2+hours by me spills poison into air+water / Wormwood meteors coming / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Massive train Derailment 2+hours NEAR ME spills poisonous chloride+other poisons into air+water also spilling to the OHIO RIVER and creeks ( could reach bigger waterways) MAJOR SUSPICION!!! /Wormwood-Planet X system meteors coming in HOT (4 asteroid debris in the past few days-Expect more coming) / 4 objects shot down-1 over lake huron looked like a UFO!!! ( Are they planning for the Great deception? seems so!!! READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 2/14/ 23. I usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also. Today I left my main notes in my comments section pinned over all other notes as usual. as my notes are too long for putting them here so it's in my pinned comments in the comments section I hope all read... .





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





