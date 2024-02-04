THE HOLY PASSOVER AND COMMUNION CELEBRATIONS, 1 Corinthians 11:23-32; 1 Corinthians 5:7; 1 Peter 1:18-20; Exodus 12:43-45; Exodus 12:1-16, 20240203

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE HOLY PASSOVER AND COMMUNION CELEBRATIONS
1 Corinthians 11:23-32; 1 Corinthians 5:7; 1 Peter 1:18-20; Exodus 12:43-45; Exodus 12:1-16
GOD’s Holy Sabbath: 20240203
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Learn more at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]