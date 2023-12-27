Create New Account
Disciples found keeping the Feasts & Sabbaths in the book of Acts
Published 2 months ago

The hidden truth about the calendar Moses used in the Exodus is found 40 days after the death & resurrection, AND 20 years later in Paul's journey to Troas Acts 20:6-7!

An uncomfortable truth!

The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012

