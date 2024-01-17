NWO: Communists are using indoctrination or ‘public education’ to destroy the United States

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Communists and "robber baron" super capitalists teamed up to destroy free America using the government school system to turn young Americans against God, country, and family.





The United States is the second beast or the beast or nation that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13:11-16 which used to speak as a lamb but now speaks as a dragon or satan.





