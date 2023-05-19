Mass Vaccination: DIED IN SLEEP... Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is inarguably a link between Covid -19 " Vaccines" and people dying in their sleep.
So when we are seeing so many people die suddenly in their sleep recently, can we assume that these so called vaccines are to blame?
You decide..
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984