This is the Sunday Service from our Deliverance Seminar on August 8th, 2021.

Psalm 27 teaches us to trust in the Lord and draw close to Him in times of gross darkness and trouble. Our enemies will continue to advance and cause evil but we can always trust in the Lord and have confidence in His wisdom and power.

"Though an host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident." Psalm 27:3