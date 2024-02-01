観ておいた方が良いことX ～2024.2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://twitter.com/tobikingu/status/1722159479683440979
『 今から 1 か月後には、より優れた携帯電話を手に入れることができます。』- 「あらゆる製造品が今後生まれ変わり」更にこの発言へと続きます。
https://twitter.com/matttttt187/status/1726382236843360755
【5ヶ月"以内"に】サウスカロライナでの演説【2023,9,27】
https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61838
=======================================
宣戦布告【記録】