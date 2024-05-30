Trump Needs a Miracle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Trump Manhattan trial is something out of a nightmare, and it will take a miracle from God if the jury acquits. There’s an anti-Trump jury pool, a corrupt judge, unconstitutional jury instructions to “find a crime, any crime—or any intent,” lying witnesses and prosecutors, and a defendant likely to become the next president. Biden needs a convicted opponent to save his chances in November, and it seems that only the Almighty can help Donald Trump.
