MOTB WAKE UP SERIES LOCKDOWNS IS THE BUYING AND SELLING OF REVELATION
End the global reset
End the global reset
51 views • 4 months ago

I realize this is a heated topic. so I'll comments are turned off in this as well. there are those who are out to cause trouble and lead people to believe they can take the jibs and people not be affected by it. The mark of the beast has already taken place. and is still to a degree today. I am trying to stop as many people as I can who has not taken it from doing so in the future. but most are using the buy-in and selling in Revelation as an excuse to say that the Mark has not yet arrived. so I'm going to bring this out today in this heated discussion

You could email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

