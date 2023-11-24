© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plutocracy (Joseph Retrostein mirror)
61 views • 11/24/2023
plu·toc·ra·cy
/plo͞oˈtäkrəsē/
noun
government by the wealthy.
"the attack on the Bank of England was a gesture against the very symbol of plutocracy"
a country or society governed by the wealthy.
plural noun: plutocracies
"no one can accept public policies which turn a democracy into a plutocracy"
an elite or ruling class of people whose power derives from their wealth.
