Plutocracy (Joseph Retrostein mirror)

"officials were drawn from the new plutocracy"plu·toc·ra·cy /plo͞oˈtäkrəsē/ noun government by the wealthy. "the attack on the Bank of England was a gesture against the very symbol of plutocracy" a country or society governed by the wealthy. plural noun: plutocracies "no one can accept public policies which turn a democracy into a plutocracy" an elite or ruling class of people whose power derives from their wealth. "officials were drawn from the new plutocracy"