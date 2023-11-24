BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Plutocracy (Joseph Retrostein mirror)
61 views • 11/24/2023

plu·toc·ra·cy

/plo͞oˈtäkrəsē/
noun
government by the wealthy.
"the attack on the Bank of England was a gesture against the very symbol of plutocracy"
a country or society governed by the wealthy.
plural noun: plutocracies
"no one can accept public policies which turn a democracy into a plutocracy"
an elite or ruling class of people whose power derives from their wealth.
"officials were drawn from the new plutocracy"plu·toc·ra·cy /plo͞oˈtäkrəsē/ noun government by the wealthy. "the attack on the Bank of England was a gesture against the very symbol of plutocracy" a country or society governed by the wealthy. plural noun: plutocracies "no one can accept public policies which turn a democracy into a plutocracy" an elite or ruling class of people whose power derives from their wealth. "officials were drawn from the new plutocracy"
corruptioncapitalismsocial engineeringplutocracy
