During the cold winter night, she almost lost her 6 children because they were buried by a snowstorm

Pitiful Animal





Oct 15, 2023





On a cold winter night, the little dogs were almost buried in the snow.

In our wooden house which was an abandoned farm,

they left behind an Alabai bitch, a thin, flat-chested female dog

Besides, she seemed to be with the puppies.

The puppies were just born not long ago,

The mother dog was very busy finding food to feed breastmilk for them.

She was extremely emaciated when raising 5 puppies - a warrior.

The fate of this strong and brave family was in our hands, we needed your help.

2

Eliseich - had a black ear and a black spot on the bottom, weighed 2.100g

Lise - pure white with a black ear, weighed 1,850g.

Eddie - a black back like wearing a black raincoat, weighed 1.835g.

Sann - had panda eyes, and weighed 2.150g.

Poo - a pure white color with 1.535 g

And the main character was their strong mother - Zhaysan

She was skinny like a bone, I would help her eat more

I hoped that they would find their new home.

3

Today was snowy. The mother dog's condition was quite good so we decided to go for a walk

One week ago, the doctor said they had a fever but not to worry about

"Just go home to rest and take medicine" was all what he said

I was so glad to hear this sound.

Zaysan wouldn't offend anyone. She just wanted to be fed, caressed and comforted

4

Lise was very naughty, I thought her energy never burned out

Eliseich felt very excited, the boy was curious about everything

I thought whether he could speak, he would have asked me something like

"what is the gray thing, it's so cold"

The panda puppy just loved to sleep on his mattress and play with his own toy.

Lise was trying to catch his tail. How cute !

Hello Eddie. How were you going? What were you looking for?

Lise again tried to get along with my stonehearted cat. Try your best !

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9l7xD80dd0