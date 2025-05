Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 27, 2024 – Baltimore bridge attack NO ACCIDENT – cyber-enabled sabotage warfare to target critical infrastructure across the USA

- Current events, including zombie news and cannibalism. (0:03)

- Global events, food prices, and medical euthanasia for #autism. (2:09)

- Bridge collapse in Baltimore and potential sabotage. (11:39)

- Cyber attacks on ship navigation systems. (35:03)

- Sabotage operations targeting US infrastructure. (40:39)

- Survival and preparedness in a post-collapse America. (58:20)

- Manipulated information and VPNs. (1:11:00)

- VPNs, privacy, and intelligence agencies. (1:16:57)

- Israeli military and political figures' views on Palestinian depopulation and expulsion. (1:27:22)

- #Preparedness, #survival, and an app with a guest expert. (1:33:24)

- State vs federal government power and nullification. (1:47:43)

- Potential threats to US national security. (1:50:54)

- Survival app and simulation training. (1:59:10)

- #AI misuse and potential threats. (2:05:49)

- Survival communities and government regulations. (2:14:25)





