💥Major Israeli airstrike on Isfahan nuclear complex early this morning

💥🇮🇷 A major Israeli airstrike reportedly hit the Isfahan nuclear complex early this morning.
Iranian FM Araghchi at OIC Summit in Istanbul – Key Points
➡️Iran condemns Israel’s recent strikes, calling them unlawful and unprovoked acts of aggression.
➡️Tehran asserts its right to self-defense under international law.
➡️Araghchi says the Israeli attack on June 13 was deliberately timed to undermine nuclear talks with the US scheduled for June 15.
➡️Iran reaffirms it is ready to return to negotiations over its nuclear program, citing the success of the 2015 JCPOA deal as proof diplomacy can work.
➡️However, continued attacks make diplomacy impossible, especially as Iran believes the US is complicit in Israeli actions despite official denials.
➡️Araghchi warns: any direct US involvement in the attacks would mark a dangerous escalation for the region.
Remember when Israel immediately destroyed Syrian air defenses when Assad fell?
Well now you know why.