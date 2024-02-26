BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"KAMALA HARRIS & THE BEAST, PT 2" - AN INCOMING BEAST GOVT/ BRACE FOR A HARD IMPACT
648 views • 02/26/2024

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMV PROPHECY BLOG.


#POLITICS #GOVERNMENT #USA WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: A well-visited theme from Nov 2020 to present: Kamala Harris will be president of the United States. She will change into a very hard-working leader but Americans will not know the "work" she's doing is not to benefit them but the One World System aka 'New World Order'. HARSH constitutional changes should be expected during her tenure, along with favoritism, nepotism, and sidelining of her political enemies. BRACE FOR A HARD IMPACT, A NEW SYSTEM IS COMING, THUS SAYS THE LORD.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". It's just my ordinary PayPal so please don't damage my PP account by using purchase protection (as if I were making a sale to you). This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you are outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here and allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


