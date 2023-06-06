BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 6.6.2023 COMER over TARGET, FB_ THREATS, Trump DONOR death, our HEALTH, PRAY!
High Hopes
3282 followers
32 views • 06/06/2023

LT of And We Know


June 6, 2023


The message is clear. You want to go against the DEEP state? …they will throw all they have left to put you in a state of fear… Whistleblowers, donors, and more are being targeted. This war is heating up daily and we are working together to expose their panic and their Demise as often as we can. We will have this, some humor and scripture today. Let’s Go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour - https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

Video: https://rumble.com/v2pt5mo-remnant-revolution-tour-promo.html


Harriet Hegeman on REINS ACT https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1665920829878861824?s=20


Comer is over the target 🎯https://t.me/realKarliBonne/173064


I’m a Trump guy https://t.me/realKarliBonne/173066


Comer Scotty compilation https://t.me/ScottyMar10/970


A whistleblower against the Obama administration found dead, investigators are are now ruling out suicide, go figure https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119579


Hilarious about Research..Reading. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119524


27.02.2016 - Barbara O'neill - Natural remedies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgjzY6cyXEM


Leftism is EVIL https://t.me/c/1716023008/180485

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2shgu2-6.6.23-comer-over-target-fb-threats-trump-donor-death-our-health-pray.html

Keywords
healthtrumpnewsdeathfbideep statechristianthreatswhistleblowerspraytargettargetinginformation wardonorltand we knowexposing evilcomer3-letter agencies
More from Brighteon
