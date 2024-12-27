© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Militants in Aleppo have burned the resting place and shrine of “al-Hassan bin Hamdan al-Khasibi (قدس)”, who is considered to be one of the most important figures in the Alawite sect and executed several people sheltering there accusing them of being SAA
Source https://x.com/sayed_ridha/status/1871869393946447921
