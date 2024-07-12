TRUE NAPOLEONIC ♘ WAR HISTORY

⚫️TRUE NAPOLEONIC WAR HISTORY





Napoleon fought the Jewish Money Powers





In the 18th century, the City of London controlled British, conducted three major wars, against Spain, the U.S., and France. The principal objective of the war against France was to destroy Napoleon's debt- and interest-free system of finance. So too was the purpose of England's second war against the American colonies.





Interestingly, the purpose of the Jewish bank is revealed by the sad state of the English people.





In order to destroy Napoleon's state bank, it cost the British public a staggering £831 million, of which over £2.5 billion were still outstanding in 1914.





"It is necessary to reduce, if not destroy, the tendency of Jewish people to practice a very great number of activities that are harmful to civilization and to public order in society in all the countries of the world."

— Napoleon Bonaparte, 1808





By 1812, Napoleon dominated nearly all of Europe, with only Britain still opposing him. To crush Britain's ally Russia, Napoleon assembled a massive Grand Army of over 600,000 men from across Europe. As summer began, they invaded Russia expecting a swift victory.





The Russians, under General Kutuzov, avoided direct battle at first. Instead, they retreated deeper into Russia's interior, practicing a scorched earth policy as they went. Villages were burned, crops destroyed and wells spoiled, leaving nothing for the French army to live off.





Napoleon captured Moscow in September, but it had been abandoned and burned by the Russians. With winter approaching and his supply lines overextended, Napoleon had no choice but to order the Grand Army to turn back.





The bitter Russian winter soon set in. Freezing cold, starvation and attacks from Russian forces devastated the French soldiers during the long, miserable retreat. By the time the surviving 100,000 troops stumbled back into Poland, the Grand Army had been wrecked, with over 400,000 casualties.





Napoleon's invasion of Russia proved to be his undoing. The massive failure shook French power and set the stage for Napoleon's eventual defeat and abdication. His ambition could not overcome the Russian winter that decimated his once unstoppable forces. It was a blow that marked the beginning of the end for Napoleon.