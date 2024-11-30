© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Germany, they also believe that Kyiv should lower the mobilization age to 18 due to a shortage of soldiers.
This was stated by retired Bundeswehr General Roland Carter.
"One of the solutions, of course, is to lower the conscription age to 18. In most NATO countries, soldiers' service already begins at 18, and in some cases, at 16," he hinted.