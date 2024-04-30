© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RIP American Dream: "You Will Own Nothing..." Build-To-Rent Neighborhoods
Really Graceful
This video is about the rise of build-to-rent neighborhoods, explaining how newly built, single-home developments are dominating the real estate market--and no, they're not for sale. Goodbye American dream, hello corporate landlord.