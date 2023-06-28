Decentralize.TV - Episode 1 - June 28, 2023 - Announcing the new show and principles of decentralized living

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to Decentralize.TV, the new show featuring Mike Adams and Todd Pitner, interviewing top experts, pioneers and influencers who promote concepts of "decentralized living," which means casting off centralized authoritarian control and learning to live sustainably, locally, with peer-to-peer everything: Money, food, education, communications, medicine and more.