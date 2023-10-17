BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Full Film: What Happened to the Christians in Palestine/Israel? (Stones Cry Out)
Defending Utah
61 views • 10/17/2023

Born in Palestine to a humble beginning, Christianity took root in Egypt, Syria and Iraq. Did Christians in Palestine ever try to fight for "No Taxation Without Representation" and lose? Find out.

Recent actions in the middle east has renewed global propaganda dividing people into camps, forcing us to choose a side for something virtually nobody understands. The modern, never-ending, Israel vs. Palestine debate. This full documentary is meant to give a completely different side that the global media does not discuss. What happened to the Christians in Palestine? "The Stones Cry Out"

Sign up for our email newsletter and alerts: https://mailchi.mp/defendingutah/signup Related Article on Defending Utah website: https://www.defendingutah.org/post/2023/10/09/should-latter-day-saints-support-the-modern-state-of-israel/

 Upcoming Event - Constitution Bootcamp: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/libertytraining
Become a supporter or member of Defending Utah to keep our work going, we need your support.
http://www.defendingutah.org/membership

Start your training, to learn how to defend humanity:
https://www.DefendingUtah.org/SolutionsPart1
 https://www.DefendingUtah.org/SolutionsPart2


 Order the Book, Utah's Secret Combinations, 2022 Edition:

https://shop.defendingutah.org/product/utahs-secret-combinations-book/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FiXxiHi396aJ/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DefendingUtah
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DefendingUtahRadio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@defendingutah:e

Other media Telegram: https://t.me/RealDefendingUtah
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defendingutah/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/defendingutah
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DefendingUtah
Spreaker podcasts: https://www.spreaker.com/show/defending-utah-radio
Free liberty boot camp here: https://www.defendingutah.org/courses/liberty-bootcamp/

