Full Film: What Happened to the Christians in Palestine/Israel? (Stones Cry Out)

Born in Palestine to a humble beginning, Christianity took root in Egypt, Syria and Iraq. Did Christians in Palestine ever try to fight for "No Taxation Without Representation" and lose? Find out.
Recent actions in the middle east has renewed global propaganda dividing people into camps, forcing us to choose a side for something virtually nobody understands. The modern, never-ending, Israel vs. Palestine debate. This full documentary is meant to give a completely different side that the global media does not discuss. What happened to the Christians in Palestine? "The Stones Cry Out"
