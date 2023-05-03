Quo Vadis





May 5, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for May 3, 2023.





Dear children of My Heart, receive the blessings of the Father's House.





MY HEART STAYS WITH YOU.





This generation has managed to make the living human creature captive from the desires of evil.





Prepare to face the disasters that nature will bring to the human creature.





They will look at me in the sky all over the Earth!





DON'T BE AFRAID OF BEING DECEIVED.





I'M going to be me, your mother, who is looking for her CHILDREN, I'LL CALL them in one way or the other.





The sign that I remain with the children of My Divine Son and so that they are not confused is:





I WILL BRING IN MY HAND A GOLDEN ROSARY AND I WILL KISS THE CRUCIFIX WITH GREAT REVERENCE.





THEY WILL SEE ME CROWNED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT UNDER THE INVOCATION OF THE QUEEN AND MOTHER OF THE END TIMES.





This My Apparence will take place when the war is at its worst.





Have faith, don't be afraid, I am with you by Divine Will.





They are my great treasure.





Decide to change, be sensible, without waiting for a signal to become. There are too many signs for them to change their lives now!





They have built a large technological Tower of Babel that the human creature uses for better or for worse.





Stay away from the temptations presented to you by this tool and use it to spread the Word of My Divine Son.





My Dearest:





The wave of attacks between Ukraine and Russia does not end.





China and the United States continue in the fight, to which more countries are added.





Israel and Palestine continue their conflicts, not to mention others.





MY CHILDREN'S SPIRITUAL LIFE IS EMPTY.





Pray children, pray for all humanity to become.





Pray children, pray that they may possess the discernment that the Holy Spirit gives you.





Pray children, pray, the sun throws a great storm towards the Earth.





Children of My Heart:





Be true, the Father's House is allowing animals and the weather to alert them with abnormal behaviors.





Be far-sighted, a plague of rats reaches several countries.





I bless you, I love you.





Mother Mary.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:





Brothers and Sisters:





The moment takes place in the midst of various news, to which we cannot be indifferent.





We see how what was announced is fulfilled and how Our Blessed Mother gives us a great incentive:





We will see her in the sky; it is a gift from the Holy Trinity!





We are going to the encounter with unexpected facts that the human creature is going to unleash against itself.





At this moment the human creature brings out the worst in itself.





Let's bless our homes and the siblings, it's very important.





Let's bless everyone without distinction because God is with and in us.





Let's think positively and send blessings towards Creation.





Amen.





