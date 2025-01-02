BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Just say "The Jews" and BREAK THE JEW TABOO!
America at War
America at War
143 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
212 views • 6 months ago

There's nothing like some bluegrass...

Except for some Bluegrass speaking the cold, hard TRUTH!


All of mankind has an enemy...

And it is about time that they realize it!


Up until now you've been called an "Anti-Semite" by people who are NOT SEMITIC! These are IMPOSTORS, and they have hijacked a people!


Even the bible will tell you these are impostors!


Revelation 2:9

“I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”


Coming to the clear understanding that you are at war with people who control the world using nothing more than a printing press and deception!


These people have deceived all of mankind into using their worthless fiat currency to trade with, which is not money, but a "Note of DEBT" that they own and control, and print at will!


These people can BUY anyone on earth because all they gotta do is

"Print those people some money"


They use this worthless fiat currency to control MEN, and turn those men against their brothers and sisters. The end result is men who

DESTROY THEIR OWN PEOPLE to obtain worthless "Jew Bucks"


Mankind can trade using ANYTHING!

It's literally INSANE to use fiat currency controlled by YOUR MORTAL ENEMY!

The Jew is the mortal enemy of every non-Jew on Earth!


And that is just a fact folks

This is a catchy tune!

Keywords
trumppoliticseviltruthirsisraelpolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudtalmudcorporationjew
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy