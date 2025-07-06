💥🇺🇦 Another Russian strike on a military recruitment office (TCC) this time in Kremenchug.

This marks the third strike on such military infrastructure this week. Earlier, Russian forces also targeted conscription centers in Krivoy Rog and Poltava.

💥 Ukrainian channels report there was a big strike on Kramatorsk last night. Last night there were Russian drone strikes, in Kiev, Kharkov, and Nikolaev.

Ukraine Preparing for Female Conscription by September – Arestovich

Ukraine may officially begin mobilizing women as early as September, according to former Zelensky advisor Oleksiy Arestovich.

“There’s already a full-blown campaign underway to promote military service for women. Posters are everywhere. The Armed Forces’ Strategic Communications unit is pushing out messaging about how great women look—uniformed or not,” Arestovich noted.

He predicts that the issue of female conscription will be raised this autumn: “These campaigns usually run for two to three months. That means by September, we’re likely to see the mobilization of women being discussed seriously.”

Arestovich emphasized that the move is inevitable: “It comes down to numbers. And when you’re up against a larger force, you can’t cheat the math”—a clear nod to Russia’s overwhelming manpower advantage.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Rio de Janeiro for a BRICS summit.

The minister will lead the Russian delegation at the event from July 6-7.