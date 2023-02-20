BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Assassination of Princess Diana - John Hamer
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
71 followers
0
60 views • 02/20/2023

Truth Historian John Hamer reveals the shocking evidence of the murder of Princess Diana at the hands of the Royal Family and the British Government.

John Hamer a full-time professional geopolitical researcher, analyst, public speaker and author, having written and had published eight books to date, including: The Falsification of History, The Falsification of Science, Behind the Curtain, JFK A Very British Coup, RMS Olympic and his new work Welcome to the Masquerade.

