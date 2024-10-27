BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
O'neil Brothers' Farm, Crystal Maze Trevor Philips Gameplay In Gta5 Story Mode Gameplay Walkthrough
Domirood
Domirood
17 views • 7 months ago

In this videos Trevor Philips complete his mission of Destroy the O'Neil Meth lab In gta5 story mode gameplay in gta v. 

Two freaking Chinese wants to business with O'Neil Brothers Instead of Trevor Philips Industry then Trevor decide to destroy O'Neil Brothers meth lab then Chinese man will work with Trevor  



In this video this points are covered :-


Go to the Vantage Point on the hill 

Destroy the O'Neil Meth lab 

the guards are looking for you

Shoot the gasoline trail to ignite it 

Get the gasoline trail to burn in to the house before leaving 


Thanks for stopping by, and welcome to the Domirood Gamers family!

gta5domiroodgamerstrevor philips industry
