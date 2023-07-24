BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
O'REILLY Biden's scandals could TANK presidency by end of the year
High Hopes
3282 followers
785 views • 07/24/2023

Glenn Beck


July 23, 2023


Between President Biden's age, health, and growing scandals, Bill O'Reilly isn't sure his presidency will last until the end of the year, never mind enter a second term. Bill joins Glenn to break down why he believes Biden might not get the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. Plus, Bill and Glenn discuss Biden's newest scandals, including why O'Reilly is "100% convinced" that Joe knew his family was making tens of millions of dollars from corrupt foreign business deals and lied about it to the public.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl8O9VnZTGk

healthliespresidentagebidencorrupt2024glenn becktankpresidencyscandalsoreillyend of yeardemocratic presidential nominationforeign business deals
