Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Marine Operators Destroyed a UKR British 155mm AS-90 self-propelled gun - 'Epic' Detonation of the Ammunition
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
 Marine operators from the 810th Brigade identified and destroyed a British 155mm AS-90 self-propelled gun.

After the hit, a fire broke out in the control room. which led to the subsequent epic detonation of the ammunition. The crew, managed to escape.

