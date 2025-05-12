Mothers Day - Post Liberalism - Feel The Bern - Trump Vs Carney

'Inseminated person' vs. 'mother'? Dems keep proving they've lost common sense





Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal has created quite the stir in recent days. Now, before you yawn with boredom, hear me out.





Evers, a Democrat, has attracted the ire of Republicans in his state and around the country for some interesting word choices.





Those include booting pesky terms like “mother,” “father,” “husband” and “wife.” Instead of “husband,” “spouse” is inserted. “Mother” is crossed out in lieu of “inseminated person.”





Postliberalism could reshape the Conservative party





The intellectual movement of postliberalism is gaining attention and is likely to play an important role in reshaping the Conservative party’s future. Paul Kelly traces postliberalism’s development, from the philosophy of John Gray to figures like Patrick Deneen and argues that while all postliberals agree on their diagnosis of liberalism’s self-destruction, they offer different visions for the future.





The Collapse of the Liberal World Order





The world is entering a period where once-robust democracies have grown fragile. Now is the time to figure out where we went wrong.





Once upon a time — that is, back in the 1990s — a lot of smart and serious people believed liberal political orders were the wave of the future and would inevitably encompass most of the globe. The United States and its democratic allies had defeated fascism and then communism, supposedly leaving humankind at "the end of history."





Bernie Sanders refuses to apologize for flying on private jets for ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour: ‘You think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United?’





That’s rich!





Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders refused to apologize for chartering private jets to ferry him across the country as part of his campaign to rip the wealthy — snapping, “You think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United … while 30,000 people are waiting?”





Sanders (D-Vt.) defiantly defended his mode of transport after he was widely ridiculed for opting to fly private during his recent “Fighting Oligarchy” tour alongside far-left New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.





New tipping rules in Quebec aim to make things easier for customers





New rules on tipping and on price displays at grocery retailers took effect Wednesday (May 7) across Quebec, in a move the government describes as an effort to make things easier for consumers.





Canada's Carney becomes the latest foreign leader to get the Trump treatment in the Oval Office





A meeting between the leaders of Canada and the United States is not usually considered a high-stakes showdown, but there was little ordinary about this one. Here was newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney making his first visit to the Oval Office to see President Donald Trump, who has spent months musing about turning America's northern neighbor into the 51st state.





