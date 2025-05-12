BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mothers Day - Post Liberalism - Feel The Bern - Trump Vs Carney
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 4 months ago

'Inseminated person' vs. 'mother'? Dems keep proving they've lost common sense


Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal has created quite the stir in recent days. Now, before you yawn with boredom, hear me out.


Evers, a Democrat, has attracted the ire of Republicans in his state and around the country for some interesting word choices.


Those include booting pesky terms like “mother,” “father,” “husband” and “wife.” Instead of “husband,” “spouse” is inserted. “Mother” is crossed out in lieu of “inseminated person.”


https://www.yahoo.com/news/inseminated-person-vs-mother-dems-101140469.html



Postliberalism could reshape the Conservative party


The intellectual movement of postliberalism is gaining attention and is likely to play an important role in reshaping the Conservative party’s future. Paul Kelly traces postliberalism’s development, from the philosophy of John Gray to figures like Patrick Deneen and argues that while all postliberals agree on their diagnosis of liberalism’s self-destruction, they offer different visions for the future.


https://blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/postliberalism-could-reshape-the-conservative-party/



The Collapse of the Liberal World Order


The world is entering a period where once-robust democracies have grown fragile. Now is the time to figure out where we went wrong.


Once upon a time — that is, back in the 1990s — a lot of smart and serious people believed liberal political orders were the wave of the future and would inevitably encompass most of the globe. The United States and its democratic allies had defeated fascism and then communism, supposedly leaving humankind at "the end of history."


https://www.belfercenter.org/publication/collapse-liberal-world-order



Bernie Sanders refuses to apologize for flying on private jets for ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour: ‘You think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United?’


That’s rich!


Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders refused to apologize for chartering private jets to ferry him across the country as part of his campaign to rip the wealthy — snapping, “You think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United … while 30,000 people are waiting?”


Sanders (D-Vt.) defiantly defended his mode of transport after he was widely ridiculed for opting to fly private during his recent “Fighting Oligarchy” tour alongside far-left New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.


https://nypost.com/2025/05/08/us-news/bernie-sanders-refuses-to-apologize-for-flying-on-private-jets/



New tipping rules in Quebec aim to make things easier for customers


New rules on tipping and on price displays at grocery retailers took effect Wednesday (May 7) across Quebec, in a move the government describes as an effort to make things easier for consumers.


https://www.moneysense.ca/news/new-tipping-rules-in-quebec/



Canada's Carney becomes the latest foreign leader to get the Trump treatment in the Oval Office


A meeting between the leaders of Canada and the United States is not usually considered a high-stakes showdown, but there was little ordinary about this one. Here was newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney making his first visit to the Oval Office to see President Donald Trump, who has spent months musing about turning America's northern neighbor into the 51st state.


https://www.yahoo.com/news/canadas-carney-becomes-latest-foreign-222217298.html

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy