Nuclear war or megavolcano eruptions will be triggered to coverup the fact that the ozone layer is ruined from chemtrails.
Sons of Adam
Disease X is hyper-degenerative xray radiation reaching the earth due to the ozone layer being depleted from climate geoengineering.



References:



https://rumble.com/v477gri-vax-for-disease-x-is-already-being-made-at-chemical-warfare-facility.html



https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/imminent-ozone-layer-collapse-a-dire-warning-from-a-former-nasa-contract-engineer/



https://www.brighteon.com/421646d6-3be5-4354-88ee-668e5483251a



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPC5lWl4Q8s



Are we all to become nocturnal ?  Fallout world.

