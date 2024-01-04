❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 29 - January 2

▪️Russian troops launched a series of combined strikes against targets on the territory of the so-called 'Ukraine'. The house-museum of odious German collaborator Roman Shukhevych was destroyed in Lviv region.



▪️In Kharkiv, industrial enterprises, warehouses and a tram depot were hit. At the same time, significant damage was caused to objects on the territory of Malyshev factory.



▪️The enemy's facilities in the Ukrainian capital received the most massive attack. One of the target was Mayak Plant, which manufactures firearms.



▪️In response, Ukrainian forces launched rocket attacks on crowded places in the city center of Belgorod. Civilian facilities were damaged, 24 people were killed, and 131 civilians were wounded.



▪️Meanwhile, severe fighting continues along the entire line of contact in the special military operation zone. In Svatove direction, Russian troops hit several Leopard 2A5 tanks eastward of Terny.



▪️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue the operation to encircle Avdiivka fortified area. In recent days, Russian units have managed to slightly expand the control zone in the direction of Ocheretyne and Novokalynove.



▪️In Orikhiv sector, Russian troops resumed their offensive at the Robotyne-Verbove line. In recent days, Russian servicemen have managed to seize most of Krivaya beam.



