The Israeli occupation army uses Technology to Control and Murder Palestinian Civilians - Tested on an Innocent Civilian

The Israeli occupation army uses the latest military technology to control and murder Palestinian civilians inside the occupied territories.
◾️In the video occupation soldiers use a automated "sniper" electronic device that allowes them to target people from inside the military vehicles, using a gun turret on top of it.
◾️To test it they shoot on the leg and innocent man, randomly chosen, and then posted the video.