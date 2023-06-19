1. How mRNA Vaccines and Vaccine Breakthrough Infections Drive Viral Immune Escape Dynamics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Geert vanden Bossche
June 13, 2023
🔹 The development of herd immunity to COVID-19 has been hindered by mRNA vaccines and vaccine breakthrough infections of new Omicron variants. Instead, highly vaccinated populations are exerting herd immune pressure on viral infectiousness.
🔹 This is the first of a ten-part video series summarizing the key messages of vaccinologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche's new book, 'The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic -- Nobody Can Conceal The Science That Nature Is Now Desperate to Unveil -- Societies in Highly Vaccinated Countries Will Be Caught By Surprise.'
