1. How mRNA Vaccines and Vaccine Breakthrough Infections Drive Viral Immune Escape Dynamics
135 views • 06/19/2023

Dr. Geert vanden Bossche


June 13, 2023


🔹 The development of herd immunity to COVID-19 has been hindered by mRNA vaccines and vaccine breakthrough infections of new Omicron variants. Instead, highly vaccinated populations are exerting herd immune pressure on viral infectiousness.


🔹 This is the first of a ten-part video series summarizing the key messages of vaccinologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche's new book, 'The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic -- Nobody Can Conceal The Science That Nature Is Now Desperate to Unveil -- Societies in Highly Vaccinated Countries Will Be Caught By Surprise.'


🔹 Watch Part 2: https://bit.ly/gvbv2


🔹 See the YouTube playlist here: https://bit.ly/3MOayzy


🔹 Order your copy of the book at http://drgeert.com


🔹 Follow Dr. Geert: https://liinks.co/voiceforscienceandsolidarity


