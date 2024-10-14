BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 14, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
 Episode 2399 - Was Milton a strategic part of their agenda? -What happens when you are in a no fly space? -Trumps attacks Biden-Harris policy on immigration and media control. -Mumps vaccine manufacturers won’t be held accountable for issues. -How effective are eggs to cognitive functioning? -Why do they tell you what they are going to do before they do it? -Is this bird flu vaccine actually planned? -Remdesivir and its horrible effects. -Hurricane causes people in Florida to want to move. -What type of weather warfare will be brewed up next? -Will it be mandatory to wear mask again and in what state? -Does L-Glutamine help with brain function and the gut function? UFOs over the pentagon? Entertaining show today. Must listen.

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
