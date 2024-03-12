Jack Smith Must Be Investigated For Election Interference! | Rep Matt Gaetz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Counsel Jack Smith has totally given the game away. Every pleading, every filing, and every strategy for him is directed to ensure that the trial of President Trump occurs before the election.
Just like how the Inspector General exposed the Russia Hoax, he ought to sink his teeth into Jack Smith for engaging in explicit election interference.
