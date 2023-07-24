How One Javelin Missile Wiped Out Putin's Tank In Ukraine

US Military News





July 23, 2023





We hope you enjoyed this deep dive into how Javelin missiles are wiping out Putin's tanks in Ukraine. It's a testament to the incredible advancements in warfare technology and the unwavering spirit of those defending their homeland.





The Javelin missiles have provided Ukraine with a significant tactical advantage over the Russian military. With their lightweight nature, fire-and-forget capability, and ability to be operated by single infantry personnel, these missiles offer various missile trajectories. As a result, Russia's efforts to overthrow Ukraine's government have faced a plateau. The use of the Javelin is crucial as it demonstrates the challenges associated with invading another country, particularly with the development and utilization of modern military weaponry.





