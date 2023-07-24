BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How One Javelin Missile Wiped Out Putin's Tank In Ukraine
53 views • 07/24/2023

US Military News


July 23, 2023


We hope you enjoyed this deep dive into how Javelin missiles are wiping out Putin's tanks in Ukraine. It's a testament to the incredible advancements in warfare technology and the unwavering spirit of those defending their homeland.


The Javelin missiles have provided Ukraine with a significant tactical advantage over the Russian military. With their lightweight nature, fire-and-forget capability, and ability to be operated by single infantry personnel, these missiles offer various missile trajectories. As a result, Russia's efforts to overthrow Ukraine's government have faced a plateau. The use of the Javelin is crucial as it demonstrates the challenges associated with invading another country, particularly with the development and utilization of modern military weaponry.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDwostNI6WE

weaponsrussiawarputinus military newsukrainemissiletankwiped outjavelintactical advantage
