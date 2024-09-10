SCOTT RITTER, Ukraine War Critic, RAIDED BY THE FBI! Scott Ritter's SHOCKING DAY

Washington, D.C. – August 7, 2024 – Early this morning, the FBI executed a raid on the home of Scott Ritter, a former United Nations weapons inspector. The operation carried out at Ritter's residence in upstate New York, involved multiple agents and was conducted without incident.

Details regarding the purpose of the raid remain sparse. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the raid but declined to provide specifics, citing an ongoing investigation. "We can confirm that a lawful search was conducted at Mr. Ritter's home today. This is part of an ongoing investigation, and we are not at liberty to discuss details at this time," the spokesperson said.



Scott Ritter is best known for his work as a UN weapons inspector in Iraq during the 1990s. He has since been an outspoken critic of U.S. foreign policy, particularly regarding military interventions in the Middle East and the broader war on terror. Ritter has also been a vocal commentator on issues of international security and has authored several books on the subject.



The raid has sparked a flurry of reactions from both supporters and critics of Ritter. Advocates argue that Ritter has been targeted for his outspoken views, while detractors point to his controversial past, including previous legal troubles, as justification for the raid.



Ritter's attorney released a brief statement following the raid, stating, "Mr. Ritter has cooperated fully with law enforcement and maintains his innocence. We are confident that any allegations will be proven unfounded."



Ritter is a regular guest and analyst on Judge Napolitano's podcast on JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO podcast called "Judging Freedom." He will have more to say to his fans at a later time.







