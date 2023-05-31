© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin responds to drone attacks in Moscow | Just the News
Russian officials say eight drones were shot down over the weekend, causing minor injuries and damage in residential areas.
While Ukraine denies being directly involved, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the attacks by saying, "Kyiv chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings."
