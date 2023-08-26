© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRESIDENT JOHN F KENNEDY - - WARNING US ALL !
Listen Well
Our Lives and Future depend on it and it is why he himself was silenced.
Don't Be Silent
Be Aware & Prepared to Make the Ultimate Sacrifice as Our Forefathers
of the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence
did for Liberty and Justice for ALL