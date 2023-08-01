The Area 51 "Trip"

This is classed as a fiction story. Parts are from a 2012 e-book. *The Elite AND CORPORATE WORLD SYSTEM also participate as "energy harvesters" or parasites, more complicated than the movie 'The Matrix.' In extreme cases they become Adrenochrome addicts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zm4nh3S66I

https://www.fff.org/2023/07/14/the-achilles-heel-of-the-jfk-assassination/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ancient-civilizations-conference-2023-tickets-416103455637?discount=ROBERT

However, groups or the civilized who have lawfully separated from the bankrupt/corrupted half of civilization---The Corporate One World---must maintain their separation (sometimes with a NonDisclosureAgreement) as in: "Come out of Her, the [parasitic] Harlot." There are numbers of these "Break-Away civilizations" (including Secret Space forces) which don't even know other ones exist. They differ in their knowledge & use of advanced technologies. They are, however, all on a higher level of knowledge than are the in-the-dark Masses/general population of sheeple/"voluntary" slave-indentured/mRNA patented-CLAIMS.

http://annavonreitz.com/deconbeforerecon.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/signedpublicnoticeoflien.pdf

Not covered in this Part 1 story:

Source is our Creator (A name/word for HIM would be a degrading insult!). Some have reason to state Yahweh came along later & has charge of the Re-incarnation Wheel---which most have to deal with (*This is a form of "The original energy harvesting.") to the degree of whether we follow The Light upon passing!

Actions have consequences---results. The agenda---the intent---sets one up for The outcome Time-Line.

Act and you shall have a response.

Each of our lives is a sort of contract/covenant. We each have to face what our actions have caused. This is how we & Source learns/experiences. Too many don't realize how extended this period of Time goes on! That is why much of the pre-Egyptians attempted to record and leave "a heads-up" to future civilizations: LEARN SO YOU & we DO NOT HAVE TO REPEAT/recycle in the reincarnation Wheel-of-life.

The trick is to not forget between lives (nor contract as with a NDA) & not believe the B.S. whether it comes from the 5th, 3rd, & especially the 2nd dimension corporate World---Which some refer to as Satan's World!