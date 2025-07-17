BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Next-Gen Biomaterials in Medicine with Prof. Dame Molly Stevens | EMBC 2025 Interview by EMBS TV
42 views • 2 months ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=id8x8f8IcDU

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945917200889426147?t=M7AqHNlI6CrUWU_tBfhcaw&s=19


Can genes be patented?

https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/understanding/testing/genepatents/

.

cDNA in Covid-19 Vaccine https://search.brave.com/search?q=cdna+in+covid-19+vaccine&source=android&summary=1&conversation=90ce2ce09edcbb1b267b91

￼￼

.

21 cfr 50.22

https://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&oq=21+cfr+50.22&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg70gEHNjczajBqNKgCArACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

Passed Senate (09/29/2022)

FDA Modernization Act 2.0

"The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product" https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

Human Augmentation The Dawn Of A New PARADIGM NATO strategic implications project 2021:

"We cannot wait for the ethics of human augmentation to be decided for us, we

must be part of the conversation now. The ethical implications are significant but not

insurmountable; early and regular engagement will be essential to remain at the forefront

of this field. Ethical perspectives on human augmentation will change and this could

happen quickly. There may be a moral obligation to augment people, particularly in

cases where it promotes well-being or protects us from novel threats. It could be argued

that treatments involving novel vaccination processes and gene and cell therapies are

examples of human augmentation already in the pipeline.

The need to use human augmentation may ultimately be dictated by national interest.

Countries may need to develop and use human augmentation or risk surrendering

influence, prosperity and security to those who will. National regulations dictating the

pace and scope of scientific research reflect societal views, particularly in democracies

that are more sensitive to public opinion. The future of human augmentation should not,

however, be decided by ethicists or public opinion, although both will be important voices;

rather, governments will need to develop a clear policy position that maximises the use of

human augmentation in support of prosperity, safety and security, without undermining

our values.

Governance in Western liberal societies and international institutions is already unable

to keep pace with technological change and adoption of human augmentation will

exacerbate this trend. National and international governance will be challenged by the

myriad of implications of adopting human augmentation technologies. This could lead to

a new arms race and inter- and intra-state tensions if not carefully managed through early

and regular dialogue" https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android

trump20242030covid
