One of the most heavily vaxxed counties in America is now facing a heart attack crisis.
Puretrauma357
2669 views • 6 months ago

One of the most heavily vaxxed counties in America is now facing a heart attack crisis.

98% of people in King County, WA (Seattle) took at least one COVID shot, and the data is not looking good.

A peer-reviewed study has found a jaw-dropping 1,236% surge in excess heart attack deaths among King County's 2.2 million residents.

2020: 11 excess heart attack deaths
2021: 75 excess heart attack deaths
2022: 111 excess heart attack deaths
2023: 147 excess heart attack deaths, a 1,236% increase compared to 2020.

Moreover, cardiac arrest deaths, in general, rose about 25% from 2020 to 2023. In the same time frame, King County's population shrunk slightly.

Reflecting on this alarming data, Dr. Peter McCullough said, “So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun.”

“This is now fully peer-reviewed in the emergency medicine literature. We've messaged the Medic One unit in Seattle. They clearly need to do more research to figure out how soon these vaccines were administered and to whom.”

