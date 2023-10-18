BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Lacrosse Featuring: Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 10/18/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by

CoachTube
Featured course:
Feed the Cats: Sprints-Based Lacrosse
by Tony Holler
Sign up today @ https://bit.ly/FeedTheCatsCoachTube
and
Vitable
15% off 1st month for 1st time customers only: VITASTART15
https://bit.ly/Vitable1023

Good day Athletes and Warriors.
On today's show we have a student-athlete with a scorers mentality. Ton of upside in this young man.
In our coaches corner we eavesdrop on a conversation about speed development featuring the author of Feed The Cats. I've heard many a successful coach say things like: "Luck follows speed". Enjoy!

Video credits:

Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024
Matt Darcangelo
@mdarky25
https://www.youtube.com/@mdarky25

Never Drift from a State of Sprint Performance. Creating Better Athletes by Sprint Training | CNS Training is Crucial (The Les Spellman Podcast)
Get certified by the Universal Speed Rating & start building your speed community: https://train.universalspeedrating.co...
Link to the full podcast episode: https://bit.ly/FeedTheCatsCoachTube
Link to the full podcast episode: https://spoti.fi/3rVqV7g

Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
lacrosselacrosse playerlacrosse coachlacrosse drillncaa lacrosse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy