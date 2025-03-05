Unlock the Prophetic: Develop Your Spiritual Eyes and Ears | Prophetic InSight with GINGER ZIEGLER

Unlock your ability to see and hear accurately in the spirit realm. Join me today as we learn how to flow in the prophetic





Amos 3:7 AMPC

Surely the Lord God will do nothing without revealing His secret to His servants the prophets.





Join me LIVE every Monday & Wednesday at 4PM (CST) on YouTube! Click below to subscribe to my channel! ⬇️

🆕The NEW America Decrees [FREE]: https://mtr.bio/gingerzieglerehg



-------------------------------------------

ONLINE GIVING

► Text to Give: Text the keyword “GIVE” to 817-859-8688 (note: Text to Give Ministry Name is Embracing His Grace - you are giving to Ginger Ziegler Ministries)

► Through the Website: https://gingerziegler.com/giving/

-------------------------------------------

𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► MyPillow - save up to 80% off, use Promo Code: GINGER or visit https://www.mypillow.com/ginger

► Fern Valley Soap - save up to 20% off, use Promo Code: GINGER when you visit:https://fernvalleysoaps.com/

-------------------------------------------

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/gingerzieglerehg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GingerZiegler

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GingerZiegler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gingerzieglerehg

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@GingerZiegler

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GingerZieglerMinistries

Website: https://gingerziegler.com/

► ALL LINKS: https://mtr.bio/gingerzieglerehg

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For the Ginger Ziegler Ministries Newsletter: https://gingerziegler.substack.com/

► Become a GZM Partner: https://gingerziegler.com/partnership/

► Get More Teachings from Ginger on the Blood and More: https://gingerziegler.com/shop/

-------------------------------------------

For ministry speaking engagements, please contact us at:

[email protected]

🆕The NEW America Decrees [FREE]: https://mtr.bio/gingerzieglerehg