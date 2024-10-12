Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week October 5-11, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, another operation of Israeli troops in Jabaliya began. Before the offensive began, the IDF called on local residents to evacuate, but Hamas prevented this.

▪️Israeli units then began moving from the Erez Crossing through Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya. At this point, the Israelis have almost completely encircled Jabaliya, despite Hamas resistance.

▪️At the same time, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes throughout the northern part of the Gaza Strip. The strikes hit both the capital of the enclave and nearby areas and localities.

▪️“Preventive” strikes against Hamas infrastructure also continued across the central part of the enclave. The Palestinians, for their part, occasionally shelled Israeli positions near the Netzarim Junction.

▪️In the south, in the Philadelphi Corridor, there are no new Israeli advances. Engineering activity is under way. At the same time, there are almost daily reports of tunnels being destroyed or buildings being blown up.

▪️The Palestinians, in turn, struck Israeli-occupied territory with rockets and mortars. The strikes were launched particularly at the IDF-controlled Rafah and Kerem Shalom checkpoints and border kibbutzim.

▪️In the West Bank, police operations by Israeli security forces continued unabated, accompanied by mass detentions. Despite attempts by militants to counteract them, dozens of local Arabs were put in the prisons every day.

▪️In Be'er Sheva, a Bedouin resident attacked an IDF soldier at the central bus station. He drew his weapon and opened fire on passers-by. One person was killed and 13 others were injured.

#video

