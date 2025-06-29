BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Paris: ‘Macron, you’re SCREWED, we won’t fight your war!’ - Anti-NATO protesters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
218 views • 2 months ago

‘Macron, you’re SCREWED, we won’t fight your war!’ — Ruptly vid

Anti-NATO protesters march in Paris, saying their country has ‘no place’ in the bloc

REMINDER: Macron has flirted with deploying French troops to Ukraine, where they would become legitimate targets for the Russian military

Protesters in Paris slam Macron over Ukraine policy  

A rally demanding an end to the Ukraine conflict and a halt to Western arms deliveries to Kiev took place in central Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reports. 

Protesters also called on France to leave NATO and demanded President Macron’s resignation.

Organized by Florian Philippot, founder of The Patriots party, the protest drew several hundred participants.

Adding: Pride parade in Hungary pushed by Brussels (EU)

Orban accuses EU of directing 'REPULSIVE & SHAMEFUL' Budapest Pride March — Reuters citing local media

'Politicians instructed by Brussels called voters to attend event in large numbers'

'Even more certain [opposition politicians] must not be allowed near helm of government'

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy