Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Your Travel Most Likely Will Be Restricted In The Future To Reduce Your Carbon Footprint"
channel image
Hal Graves
22 Subscribers
58 views
Published a month ago

Those believing that climate change is the greatest danger to the world, have said they're intent on altering our traveling in the future to reduce people's carbon footprint.  Climate alarmists believe it's necessary to reduce America's standard of living by over 85 percent.  They want to force everyone to have personal carbon allowances.  If adopted, carbon passports will restrict how often we're permitted to travel.  This video looks primarily at tourism and airline travel.  The carbon emission alarmists want these restrictions by at least 2040!

Keywords
climate changeclimate alarmistscarbon footprintcarbon passportstravel to be reducedairline travel to be reducedaltered travelcarbon allowancesreduced travel to fight climate changeintrepid travelpersonal carbon allowancescurbing emissionscarbon reductions by 2040decarburizing travelreduced standards of livingsome resorts may vanishrising temperatures

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket